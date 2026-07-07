Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law on organisation of Sharjah Museums Authority

SHARJAH, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued a Decree-Law amending Law No. (7) of 2020 concerning the organisation of the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA).

The Decree-Law stipulates that the Authority shall be headed by a Chairman appointed by an Emiri Decree.

According to the Decree-Law, SMA shall have a Director-General appointed by an Emiri Decree. The Director-General shall be assisted by an adequate number of employees and experts in accordance with the Authority's organisational structure and shall have the powers and authority necessary to manage the Authority's affairs and take the decisions required to achieve its objectives.

These powers shall include, in particular:

a. Proposing the general policy and strategy required to achieve the Authority's objectives and submitting them to the Chairman for approval before they are presented to the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) for endorsement or any necessary action.

b. Proposing draft laws, decisions, and executive or regulatory bylaws related to the Authority's work and submitting them to the Chairman for approval before referring them to the SEC.

c. Supervising the Authority's operations in accordance with the applicable legislation and regulations, and overseeing the implementation of administrative decisions issued by the Chairman.

d. Preparing the Authority's annual budget and final accounts and submitting them to the Chairman for approval in accordance with the applicable procedures.

e. Forming permanent and temporary committees and working teams affiliated with the Authority, determining their responsibilities and operating procedures, following the Chairman's approval.

f. Representing the Authority before government and private entities and in its relations with others. The Director-General may authorise any person or entity to represent the Authority before the courts.

g. Signing contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding, and partnerships entered into by the Authority after obtaining the Chairman's approval and the SEC's endorsement.

h. Seeking support from government entities to obtain administrative and technical assistance. The Director-General may also engage experts, consultants, and specialised advisory firms in matters related to the Authority's work and cooperate with competent entities on issues that fall within the Authority's objectives and responsibilities.

i. Delegating any of the Director-General's powers or responsibilities to employees of the Authority in accordance with the legislation in force in the Emirate.

j. Carrying out any other duties assigned by the Chairman of the Authority.