International Technology Congress in Russia opens up prospects for economic, technological development

MOSCOW, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The 3rd International Technology Congress (ITC-2026) and the exhibition "TECHNOLOGIES" will take place from 8th to 10th September in the Moscow Region. Representatives of the business community and government bodies will discuss opportunities for international cooperation in technology across key sectors of the global economy, according to TV BRICS.

More than 5,000 delegates from over 40 countries are expected to attend, while more than 300 organisations will showcase their innovations at the exhibition.

The congress will bring together sector-specific forums and specialised events organised by Russian technology associations. The key theme will focus on the implementation of information and other knowledge-intensive technologies to support national projects aimed at achieving technological leadership and bringing domestic products to new markets.

The exhibition "TECHNOLOGIES" will be organised according to a cluster-based approach. Its thematic sections will cover intelligent control systems and unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, computing and data storage systems, service robots and industrial software, space research and technology, telecommunications systems and services, energy for knowledge-intensive technologies, satellite manufacturing and aerospace technology, video games, ready-made industry solutions, and consumer technologies.

The congress will also feature demonstrations by industrial centres of excellence on the substitution of foreign sector-specific digital products, including hardware and software systems. Leading Russian customers from various sectors will discuss opportunities for cross-sector technology transfer.

The congress forms part of the programme of events for the Decade of Science and Technology in Russia, as well as the programme of the BRICS Centre for Industrial Competencies under the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).