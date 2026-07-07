SEC establishes Committee for Individuals Without Social Care

SHARJAH, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired SEC’s meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler's Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of SEC, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the SEC.

The meeting reviewed a number of agenda topics related to monitoring the performance of government departments and authorities, as well as the latest developments in government work and development plans aimed at enhancing the efficiency of government services across the Emirate of Sharjah.

SEC issued a decision transferring Abdullah Mohammed Obaid Al Kadeed from the Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) to Khorfakkan Municipality. He was promoted to the rank of Director of a Department under Sharjah Government's special employment system and appointed Director of Khorfakkan Municipality.

SEC also approved the transfer of Jassim Mohammed Ahmed Bouhendi from Department of Human Resources to Khorfakkan Municipality, appointing him as Deputy Director of the Municipality.

The Council issued a decision establishing the Permanent Committee for Individuals Without Social Care, chaired by Judge Dr. Omar Obaid Al Ghoul.

The committee's membership includes Major General Omar Ahmed Bu Al Zoud as Vice Chairman, Mariam Majid Saeed Al Shamsi, Counsellor Abdulrahman Dawood Al Awadhi, Sulaiman Khamis Al Naqbi, Moudhi bint Mohammed Al Shamsi, Dr. Abdullah Suleiman Al Kabouri, Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarooni, Colonel Thani Ahmed Thani Al Suwaidi, and Ali Mohammed Al Ali as Committee Rapporteur.

SEC reviewed a report on the participation of the Sharjah Health Authority (SHA) in the Global Health Exhibition 2026, which highlighted the Authority's role in advancing the healthcare system, showcasing its initiatives and programmes, exchanging expertise with local and international organisations, and exploring the latest healthcare technologies and best practices to improve quality of life and strengthen public health awareness.

The report noted that more than 100,000 visitors attended the Authority's pavilion. It also highlighted the contributions of the Authority's various departments, including the Health Regulation Department, Engineering Affairs Department, Healthy Cities Department, Commercial Affairs Department, Public Health Department, Sharjah Child Friendly Office, and the Jawaher Boston Medical District project, in addition to key partnerships, cooperation agreements and the outcomes of the participation.