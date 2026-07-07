President of Republic of Senegal receives Shakhboot bin Nahyan

DAKAR, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal, received Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, as part of his official visit to Dakar.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Faye, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Senegal.

For his part, President Faye conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further progress and development for the government and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Senegal, as well as opportunities to enhance cooperation across economy, trade, and investment, renewable energy, food security, artificial intelligence, infrastructure, and logistic services.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan emphasised that UAE-Senegal relations are grounded in longstanding friendship and cooperation, highlighting the UAE’s commitment to continuously working alongside Senegal to reinforce partnerships that serve the priorities of development and achieve the mutual interests of both countries.

Furthermore, both sides exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual interest, and highlighted the importance of continuous coordination and consultation between the two countries.