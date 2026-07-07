Dubai Media Council convenes industry leaders to shape next phase of gaming sector’s growth

DUBAI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Media Council convened a high-level workshop and panel discussions at the Dubai Gaming Retreat, bringing together more than 100 industry leaders and over 300 members of the gaming community, to help shape the sector's next phase.

The retreat focused on five strategic pillars critical to the sector's development: talent, governance and regulation, funding, marketing and infrastructure. Discussions centred on attracting global talent and investment, supporting companies at every stage of growth, and reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading hub for game development and the creative industries.

Nehal Badri, Secretary-General of the Dubai Media Council, said, “Gaming has become one of the fastest-growing sectors of the global media industry, bringing together creativity, technology and innovation. As the sector evolves, our priority is to ensure Dubai’s policy environment, regulatory frameworks and institutional support evolve with it. By working closely with industry partners and taking a long-term approach, we are creating an ecosystem that attracts talent, encourages entrepreneurship and strengthens gaming’s contribution to Dubai’s media economy.”

Khalfan Belhoul, Chairman of the Dubai Gaming Committee, said, “Gaming sits at the intersection of media, technology and entrepreneurship, creating new opportunities for innovation and economic growth. Cities that invest early in talent, ideas and enabling environments will shape the future of the sector. Dubai is well positioned to lead this transformation. By strengthening collaboration across the ecosystem, we are creating opportunities for future generations while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for innovation.”

Hesham Al Olama, CEO of the Dubai Films and Games Commission, said, "The Dubai Gaming Retreat reflects our commitment to listening to both leading players and the gaming community, and working with them to turn their ideas into practical initiatives. Our goal is to foster public-private partnerships to strengthen Dubai's gaming ecosystem, attract talent and investment, and enhance the sector's global competitiveness."

Participants included representatives from PlayStation, Tencent, NVIDIA, Electronic Arts, Discord, HP, ASUS, Riot Games, Ubisoft, Twitch, Bandai Namco, Xsolla, Transcend and Geekay.

Building on the retreat’s discussions, the Dubai Films and Games Commission, operating under the Dubai Media Council, will develop a report capturing industry recommendations across the five strategic priorities. The report will help guide future policy, strategic partnerships, and initiatives that support the continued growth of Dubai’s gaming ecosystem.