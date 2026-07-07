Dubai strengthens position as global wealth hub: Julius Baer report

DUBAI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Julius Baer Global Wealth and Lifestyle Report 2026 affirmed that Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a leading regional and global hub for attracting wealth, successfully combining luxury lifestyles, entrepreneurship and future-focused innovation.

The report highlighted Dubai's luxury real estate sector as one of its strongest attractions, offering highly competitive value compared with the record-high property prices in major Asian and European cities, helping to sustain the inflow of wealthy individuals.

The lifestyle data presented in the report also showed that Dubai is an exceptionally competitive market for spending on high-value goods and services, offering clear advantages to buyers compared with other cities included in the index.

This competitiveness is supported by the emirate's economy being tied to the US dollar, providing a more attractive cost of living for internationally mobile high-net-worth individuals and globally mobile families, in contrast to cities tied to appreciating currencies, such as the euro and the Swiss franc, which recorded significant increases in the prices of luxury goods.

Globally, the report showed that the cost of luxury lifestyles increased by an average of 10.2 percent in US dollar terms over the past year. It also highlighted how ongoing macroeconomic developments continue to reshape the cost of living for wealthy individuals worldwide, despite the strong resilience demonstrated by financial markets.

These rapid and interconnected shifts in the global economic landscape are being driven by geopolitical tensions, changing global trade patterns and volatility in foreign exchange markets.