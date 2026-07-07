DEWA urges Dubai households to conduct pre-travel checks to prevent utility waste

DUBAI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has urged its residential customers to take pre-travel measures to ensure efficient electricity and water use, reduce waste and detect issues early, as part of its ‘Enjoy Sustainable Vibes This Summer’ awareness campaign. Customers can monitor their consumption remotely through DEWA’s digital services, allowing them to identify unusual changes during their summer holiday and take appropriate action.

DEWA emphasised that its Away Mode feature, available on its website and smart app, gives customers peace of mind while travelling. The feature enables them to track electricity and water consumption from anywhere in the world through daily or weekly reports and graphs sent to their emails, helping them to detect any consumption irregularities and respond promptly.

To ensure the highest levels of efficiency and safety before leaving, DEWA advised households to turn off the main water supply, inspect internal connections and arrange periodic maintenance of electricity and water systems by specialised technicians. The DEWA Store, integrated into the smart app, provides a list of reliable service providers to facilitate access to maintenance support.

Residents are also encouraged to unplug electrical appliances rather than leaving them on standby, clean air-conditioning filters regularly and keep doors and windows firmly closed to maintain cooling efficiency. Where feasible, residents are advised to use solar-powered water heaters.

To prevent water wastage and property damage, DEWA stressed the importance of regularly inspecting tanks, taps, water heaters and internal connections, and repairing any leaks immediately upon detection.

In addition, DEWA’s High-Water Usage Alert uses smart meter technology to send instant notifications when unusual consumption is detected downstream of the meter, enabling faster response to potential leaks.

Customers are also encouraged to explore DEWA’s Smart Living initiative, which provides insights into bill details, tariff slabs and consumption patterns on a daily, weekly and monthly basis, supporting more informed and sustainable usage decisions.