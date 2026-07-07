PCFC, DP World advance Emirati professionals through Sanad programme

DUBAI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) and DP World have celebrated the graduation of 10 Emirati professionals from the Sanad programme, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of Emirati security specialists and preparing them to work across operational, regulatory, maritime and international security environments.

The programme was delivered in collaboration with several leading national and academic institutions, including Sharjah Maritime Academy, Dubai Police and Dubai Customs, whose expertise and specialised knowledge provided participants with a comprehensive and integrated training experience.

The graduating cohort comprised five employees from PCFC and five from DP World. All participants successfully completed the programme’s requirements, achieving a 100 percent completion rate and demonstrating a high level of commitment and dedication throughout their 18 -month training and professional development journey.

Abdulla bin Damithan, Chairman of the PCFC, said, “Preparing Emirati talent to safeguard the nation’s critical infrastructure is a strategic priority. The Sanad Programme reflects an important investment in developing specialised national capabilities that strengthen the resilience, security and continuity of the UAE’s ports, trade and logistics ecosystem.”

“Security is not simply a protective function — it is a strategic enabler of economic growth, trade facilitation and business continuity. As global trade becomes increasingly interconnected and complex, investing in skilled Emirati professionals supports stronger operational readiness, protects critical infrastructure and reinforces Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading centres for trade and maritime services," he added.

Essa Kazim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of DP World, said, “Our partnership in the Sanad programme reflects the importance of integrating the efforts of national institutions and academic and security organisations to develop Emirati professionals with a comprehensive understanding of the nature of work across ports, terminals and logistics services."

“We believe that empowering national talent through specialised knowledge and practical experience is a long-term investment in the future of the ports, trade and logistics sectors. The graduates of the Sanad Programme represent a new generation of highly skilled professionals who will contribute to strengthening operational excellence, enhance security performance and support Dubai's position as a safe and trusted global trade hub," he added.

Delivered over 18 months, the Sanad programme combined theoretical learning, practical training and international case studies covering maritime security, port and terminal security, operational and regulatory environments, crisis and risk management, and international best practices in protecting critical infrastructure and facilities.

Participants earned four internationally recognised certifications: Maritime Security Awareness, Port Facility Security Officer (PFSO), Personal Survival Techniques, and Fire Prevention and Fire Fighting.

The programme also gave participants first-hand exposure to port and marine terminal operations, enabling them to understand the interconnected relationship between security, operational activities and business continuity, while strengthening their capabilities in crisis management, risk analysis and responding to a range of security scenarios.

Participants also completed an educational visit to Khorfakkan and a specialised training programme at the Dubai Police Academy, providing valuable practical and educational experiences that helped strengthen participants’ discipline, self-confidence and teamwork.