Hamdan bin Mohammed affirms Dubai’s relentless focus on improving speed, responsiveness of government services

DUBAI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, affirmed that the Government of Dubai constantly strives to deliver on its futuristic vision by pursuing strategic objectives and innovative policies that reflect positively on the lives of citizens, residents, visitors, and the performance of key sectors. This is accomplished through the continuous improvement of government services, sustained innovation, and strengthening government integration with diverse entities work seamlessly together to serve the community.

Sheikh Hamdan witnessed the annual awards ceremony of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services for 2025, awarding the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority the Hamdan Flag in recognition of the entity’s notable success in implementing the ‘Services 360 Policy’ and delivering integrated, proactive government services.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said, “The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which puts people at the heart of government work, guides our approach to developing government services in Dubai. Today, an ambitious journey has been completed since we launched the Services 360 Policy three years ago. I thank all entities and teams for their efforts in improving 1,474 government services through the collaboration of all entities.”

Sheikh Hamdan added, “I congratulate Dubai Electricity and Water Authority on winning the Flag for 2025. I also congratulate Dubai Land Department on winning the Best Pioneering Initiative Award; the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai on winning the Best Digital City Experience Award; and the Department of Economy and Tourism and DP World on winning the Shared Digital Channels Award. I commend every government entity that reached this stage; each is worthy of recognition. The completion of the 360 Services Policy, built on integration and proactiveness, marks the beginning of a new phase of Dubai's global leadership, one defined by even more ambitious goals and greater aspirations.”

Sheikh Hamdan called on all government entities to continue working towards creating even greater impact across Dubai’s community, serving residents and visitors alike, while also boosting the emirate’s economic, commercial, and service sectors.

The winners were announced at the annual awards ceremony of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services for 2025, organised by the Dubai Model Centre under the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The event was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Also among the attendees were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; and a number of senior officials.

Through the Services 360 Policy, the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services accelerated Dubai’s transition to a model of integrated government services that anticipates needs, exceeds expectations, and delivers tangible, sustainable impact. The policy served as the strategic framework for continuous improvement of government services in Dubai, delivering improvements that surpass many established global benchmarks.

The third and final phase of the Services 360 Policy delivered outstanding results, as detailed in the Services 360 Policy Impact Report presented by the Dubai Model Centre at the ceremony. These include total savings of AED6 billion, including AED2.7 billion in savings accrued to customers and AED3.3 billion for government entities; a 96 percent reduction in waiting times; a 90 percent customer confidence rate in government service improvement efforts; an 85 percent reduction in required visits; a 61 percent reduction in service requirements; a 53 percent reduction in service processing time; and a 51 percent reduction in service completion time.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority earned the Hamdan Flag for the year 2025, having recorded the best results in implementing the Services 360 Policy and delivering digital, innovative, and seamless service journeys to customers across Dubai. The six finalists, drawn from 28 participating entities, were: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Land Department, Community Development Authority, Roads and Transport Authority, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, and Dubai Police.

Dubai Land Department received the Best Pioneering Initiative Award for ‘Tamallak+,’ an innovative solution for affordable property ownership in Dubai. The other finalists in this category were the ‘Child and Woman Protection’ initiative by Dubai Police and the ‘Proactive Passport Renewal’ initiative by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai received the Best Digital City Experience Award, presented in collaboration with Digital Dubai Authority, for its ‘Domestic Worker Regulation’ platform, which enabled customers to complete transactions digitally, saving considerable time and effort. Finalists included ‘Obtain Medical Care’ by the Dubai Health Authority and ‘Madinati-My City’ by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.

The Shared Digital Channels Award — introduced for the first time in 2025 in collaboration with Digital Dubai Authority — was presented jointly to the Department of Economy and Tourism and DP World for their ‘Invest in Dubai’ channel and ‘Dubai Trade’ channel respectively. Finalists also included ‘Build in Dubai’ by Dubai Municipality and ‘Dubai Now’ by the Digital Dubai Authority.

The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services follows a rigorous evaluation process involving five criteria: the whole-of-government approach, creativity and innovation, service delivery culture, sustainability of results, and achieved impact. Customer feedback is also considered, alongside evaluations by a judging panel.

Over three years and across successive phases, a total of 1,474 government services were redesigned and improved, with 28 entities collaborating under the whole-of-government approach to achieve all targets within the designated timeframe.

With the completion of the Services 360 Policy, the Hamdan Flag continues to inspire government entities in Dubai to innovate and deliver pioneering service models that reinforce the emirate's global standing, now and in the future.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said, “Completing the Services 360 Policy underlines Dubai’s leadership in designing integrated government services with sustainable impact. Built on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai places individuals and positive impact at the heart of its continuous effort to improve government services that anticipate and meet the evolving preferences and needs of its customers.”

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai Authority, said, “The Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services consistently drives government entities to raise the bar on shared digital channels and city-wide digital experiences. The introduction of the Shared Digital Channels category reflects the commitment to realising the leadership’s vision of establishing Dubai as one of the world’s top smart cities. Digital Dubai remains fully committed to supporting all entities in delivering exceptional digital services that keep Dubai at the forefront.”

Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Assistant Secretary-General for Excellence and Government Services Sector at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council, said, “Government services in Dubai have reached a level where customers tangibly feel the impact of the whole-of-government approach, with entities working in seamless integration to deliver public services that are simpler, faster and more responsive. The Hamdan Flag reinforces this transformation by measuring real impact, rather than processes, setting a benchmark for speed, precision and continuous improvement across government.”

Eman Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Assessment and Studies at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council, said, “The Services 360 Policy success is a collective achievement and every team involved deserves recognition. The results are a case study in how to align and motivate an entire government around a shared goal. The knowledge and expertise built over three years must now be carried forward.”