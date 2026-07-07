National Guard Commander receives Bahraini National Guard Director

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Megren Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard, received Lieutenant General Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Khalifa, Director of the National Guard, Kingdom of Bahrain and his accompanying delegation during an official visit to the UAE aimed at strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise between the two sides.

‏On the sidelines of the visit, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the National Guard Command to enhance cooperation across areas of mutual interest, supporting knowledge and expertise exchange, the development of training and qualification programmes, and the advancement of institutional and operational capabilities.

‏The Bahraini delegation was briefed on the National Guard’s missions, work systems, development programmes, and its operational capabilities, resources, and modern equipment and formally adopted systems.

‏The delegation also witnessed a field demonstration showcasing the National Guard’s equipment, vehicles, and devices, reflecting its advanced technical capabilities and high operational readiness. They were further briefed on development initiatives designed to enhance the efficiency of national duty execution in line with best practices.

‏This visit reflects the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and underscores their shared commitment to enhancing security cooperation and strengthening strategic partnership in a manner that serves mutual interests and reinforces institutional integration between the two brotherly countries.