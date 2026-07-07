Prime Minister of Senegal receives written message from UAE President during meeting with Shakhboot bin Nahyan in Dakar

DAKAR, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmadou Al Aminou Mohamed Lo, Prime Minister of the Republic of Senegal, received a written message from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, regarding bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was delivered when Prime Minister Mohamed Lo received Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, during his official visit to Dakar.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to Prime Minister Mohamed Lo along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Senegal.

For his part, Prime Minister Mohamed Lo conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Senegal, as well as ways to further strengthen them across various fields. Both sides also explored issues of common interest and avenues for cooperation and joint action, in support of the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples.

During the meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan commended the distinguished and growing relations between the UAE and Senegal, and reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to further developing these relations and deepening cooperation across key sectors to support the development priorities of both countries.