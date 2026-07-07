NYU Abu Dhabi announces winners of Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award 2026

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), has announced the winning project of the Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award 2026.

The winners of the 14th edition of the award are Noora Jabir, a 2024 graduate of NYU Abu Dhabi, and Moufida Mohiuddin, a 2024 graduate of the University of Sharjah. Their interdisciplinary practice explores archaeology, material culture and the relationship between communities and their environment.

Their winning project, Everyday Artifacts, examines how archaeological interpretation shapes cultural memory and understanding of the past. Inspired by the prehistoric Tell Abraq archaeological site, located between Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah, the installation explores how local knowledge and contemporary livelihoods can contribute to the interpretation of historical artefacts and archaeological sites.

The installation highlights the role of everyday objects in preserving cultural heritage, using historical fishing hooks discovered at Tell Abraq to connect ancient and contemporary livelihoods in the UAE, while exploring the relationship between people, their environment and the tools that shaped daily life across generations.

Huda Al Khamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, said the winning project draws inspiration from artefacts unearthed at the Tell Abraq archaeological site dating back to the third millennium BCE, transforming simple objects into living symbols that reflect the UAE's collective consciousness and culture.

She added that the installation offers a unique artistic experience by using historical fishing hooks to link past and present livelihoods in the UAE, exploring the relationship between people and their environment, while inviting artists and the public to engage with and reinterpret the country's heritage through a contemporary perspective.

Maya Allison, Executive Director of The NYUAD Art Gallery and Chief Curator of the university, said NYU Abu Dhabi remains committed to supporting emerging artists whose work inspires meaningful dialogue and engagement with contemporary issues.

She noted that Everyday Artifacts offers a distinctive perspective on interpreting and connecting with the past, encouraging audiences to reconsider the role of ordinary objects in shaping collective memory and historical understanding.

Presented annually since 2013 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, the Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award is organised by NYU Abu Dhabi in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and produced in collaboration with The NYUAD Art Gallery. The award serves as a platform for emerging artists from across the UAE.