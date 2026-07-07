ETCC launches third cohort of Nafis Leadership Program to empower national talent in private sector

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) has launched the third cohort of its flagship Nafis Leadership Program. Organised in partnership with the UAE Government Leaders Program, the initiative reinforces ETCC’s ongoing commitment to cultivating a new generation of Emirati leaders in the private sector.

The programme aligns with the UAE’s strategic vision to empower Emirati youth, equipping them with the practical knowledge and strategic skills needed to lead priority economic sectors and drive the nation’s sustainable development.

Building on the success of its previous editions, the launch of the third cohort highlights the ETCC’s dedication to professional development. The comprehensive six-month curriculum seamlessly bridges leadership theory with practical application, exposing participants to local and international best practices and ensuring they are fully prepared to step into influential, high-impact leadership roles.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the ETCC, stated, “The launch of the third cohort of the Nafis Leadership Program marks the next step in our national mission to build a pipeline of highly qualified Emirati leaders capable of navigating today’s rapid transformations shaping today's world. The programme continuously evolves with each cohort to match national priorities and caters to the shifting market demands. Through such initiatives, we are equipping our national talent to lead from the front and empowering them as key partners in driving sustainable growth across every key economic sector.”

Mohammed Yousef Al Sharhan, Director of the UAE Government Leaders Program; at the Prime Minister's Office - Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, added, “Investing in national talent and equipping them with future-ready skills is a core strategic priority for the UAE Government. It is a fundamental pillar of our future readiness and global competitiveness. The UAE Government remains dedicated to fostering a highly skilled, innovative, and proactive workforce capable of unlocking new opportunities across diverse industries. The UAE Government Leaders Program has successfully established a national model for leadership development, preparing Emiratis to drive transformation, boost productivity, and support priority economic sectors. Such initiatives contribute to the UAE’s vision of a sustainable, knowledge-based economy led by highly skilled national leaders.”

The third cohort of the Nafis Leadership Program comprises 22 participants who will undergo intensive leadership training over the next six months. In addition to mastering advanced management techniques and building valuable networks with local and international executives, the cohort will participate in an international business trip to South Korea. This international engagement is designed to broaden the participants’ strategic outlook and hone their cross-cultural leadership and negotiation skills.

The Nafis Leadership Program is specifically designed to foster modern leadership capabilities, innovative thinking, and robust decision-making skills among young Emirati professionals in the private sector. By teaching participants how to manage diverse teams and navigate complex business challenges, the programme serves as a collaborative platform for knowledge sharing. The programme will culminate in a showcase of innovative graduation research projects, where participants will pitch practical solutions to real-world business challenges.