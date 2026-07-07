Modon's Hudayriyat Golf Estates sets UAE record with more than AED13 billion in sales within days of launch

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Modon has set a new benchmark for the UAE real estate market with the launch of Hudayriyat Golf Estates on Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi.

Within days of launch, the community achieved record-breaking sales exceeding AED13 billion, marking the highest publicly recorded sales value for a single residential project launch in the UAE.

Comprising an exclusive collection of golf mansions, villas, and townhouses, the development saw 1,700 of its residences sold after few days of launch.

The response from buyers and investors reflects confidence in Abu Dhabi’s real estate market and Modon’s development vision, while reinforcing Hudayriyat Island’s position as a premier lifestyle destination.

Designed around privacy, wellbeing and premium living, the gated community attracted strong interest, with 15% being non-UAE resident, and 81% being new customers to Modon. Andalusian-inspired architecture, dual waterfront and fairway views, and a 95-hectare golf course are integrated within a walkable masterplan. A 2.3-kilometre green spine connects a range of amenities, including a clubhouse, wellness and fitness facilities, retail and leisure offerings, co-working spaces and a school.

Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Modon Holding, said, “This strong demand reflects the growing global confidence in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, underpinned by the leadership’s long-term vision, economic strength and commitment to sustainable development. It reinforces the emirate’s position as one of the world’s most attractive destinations for investment, talent and quality of life.”

Bill O’Regan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Modon Holding, said, “This response reflects a broader shift in how people choose where to live. Buyers increasingly seek communities that combine quality homes with lifestyle, wellbeing and connectivity. At Modon, our focus is on creating integrated destinations that bring these elements together in a way that delivers enduring value for residents, investors and the wider city.”

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, Chief Executive Officer of Modon Real Estate, added, “Hudayriyat Golf Estates has been designed to offer a distinctive residential experience centred around quality, privacy and active living. The response from buyers reflects the appeal of the community, its unique setting and the strength of demand for thoughtfully planned homes in Abu Dhabi. We are grateful for the trust placed in Modon and look forward to bringing this community to life.”