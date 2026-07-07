Arab League reaffirms support for Morocco, its measures to safeguard national security

CAIRO, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The League of Arab States has expressed its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco, its leadership, government and people, reaffirming its support for all legitimate measures taken by the country to safeguard its national security, preserve its sovereignty, and protect its citizens and institutions from terrorist threats.

In a statement issued today, Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy said that targeting Morocco or undermining its stability constitutes an unacceptable attack on the security of an Arab state, praising the country's success in thwarting terrorist plots.

He stressed the importance of strengthening Arab cooperation, intensifying security and judicial coordination, and enhancing the exchange of information among Arab countries to bolster efforts to combat terrorist organisations in all their forms.