All-time FIFA World Cup attendance surpasses 50 million

DALLAS, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- FIFA has announced that cumulative attendance at FIFA World Cup finals throughout history has surpassed 50 million spectators, reaching 50,020,653 during yesterday's Round of 16 match between Spain and Portugal at Dallas Stadium in the United States.

FIFA said the match, which ended in a 1-0 victory for Spain, attracted a crowd of 70,649, bringing total attendance at the current edition to 6,071,923 spectators after 93 matches, with 11 matches remaining in the tournament being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

To mark the milestone, FIFA honoured Immi Khan of Fort Worth, Texas, as the 50 millionth spectator in FIFA World Cup history. He received a commemorative gift from football legends Carles Puyol and Portugal's Pepe.