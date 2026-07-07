European Parliament approves comprehensive update to air passenger rights rules

BRUSSELS, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Parliament has overwhelmingly approved a comprehensive update to the air passenger rights rules in force since 2004, ending more than a decade of legislative deadlock and aiming to simplify compensation procedures while strengthening passenger protection across the European Union.

The new legal framework introduces a faster and clearer compensation system, granting passengers the right to an automatic ticket refund instead of rerouting. It also gives travellers nine months to submit claims, requires airlines to respond within 30 days, and obliges them to provide claim submission guidance within four days of the flight's completion.

The updated rules retain the current compensation amounts, ranging from €250 to €600 depending on the flight distance. They also maintain exemptions for airlines in cases of extraordinary circumstances beyond their control, such as natural disasters, wars and airport strikes, while preserving their obligation to provide care and hotel accommodation where necessary.

The revised rules also introduce several new benefits, including allowing passengers to carry one small cabin bag free of charge, abolishing fees for correcting passenger names and printing boarding passes, permitting the use of return tickets without requiring the outbound journey to be used, and requiring airlines to seat children under the age of 14, passengers with disabilities and pregnant women next to their companions at no additional cost.

Andrey Novakov, the Parliament's rapporteur for the legislation, described the vote as a victory for both passengers and the European aviation sector, saying it ends years of legislative uncertainty. Virginijus Sinkevičius, Vice-Chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Transport and Tourism, said the reforms preserve existing rights while strengthening protections for the most vulnerable passengers.

The Council of the European Union is expected to formally approve the final agreement by August 2026, after which the legislation will enter into force, with EU member states and airlines granted a one-year transition period to prepare for its implementation.