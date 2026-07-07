Ammar bin Humaid launches Ajman Municipality Agenda AM30x30 to implement 30 urban projects valued at AED1.8 billion

AJMAN, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, has launched the Ajman Municipality Agenda AM30x30, comprising 30 projects across five strategic packages at a total cost of AED1.8 billion.

The Agenda represents an integrated urban roadmap that embodies the targets of Ajman Vision 2030, and aims to enhance the prosperity, attractiveness, and beauty of the Emirate — cementing its standing as an advanced urban model that elevates the quality of human life and enhances community wellbeing in Ajman.

It is also aligned with the directions of the Year of the Family, placing people and the family at the core of its priorities through the development of integrated infrastructure, the enhancement of mobility efficiency, the expansion of green spaces, and the provision of community facilities — contributing to the building of a sustainable urban environment that strengthens family cohesion, keeps pace with urban and population growth, and meets the aspirations of future generations.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi affirmed that the launch of the Ajman Municipality Agenda AM30x30 is a translation of the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, aimed at continuing the comprehensive development journey and cementing the Emirate’s standing as one of the best cities in which to live, work, and invest.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar stated that the implementation of 30 urban and development projects at a cost of AED1.8 billion embodies Ajman’s commitment to investing in sustainable infrastructure as the cornerstone of enhancing quality of life, raising service efficiency, and supporting economic and social growth.

The Crown Prince of Ajman added that the projects are aligned with the directions of the Year of the Family and place people at the heart of development — through the development of a modern road network, the enhancement of sustainable mobility, and the expansion of green spaces and community facilities — providing a higher-quality and more sustainable urban environment for present and future generations.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar stressed that the Ajman Municipality Agenda AM30x30 marks a new phase in the Emirate’s urban development journey towards 2030, and reflects Ajman’s commitment to continuing to invest in projects that enhance its competitiveness and elevate community wellbeing.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi concluded by stating, “The journey of development in Ajman does not pause at any single project or achievement — it continues with an ambitious vision and ever-renewed projects that keep pace with the aspirations of Ajman’s people, its visitors, and those who call it home. What lies ahead is better and more beautiful, by God’s grace and guidance.”

For his part, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, stated that the Ajman Municipality Agenda AM30x30 represents an ambitious roadmap for the Emirate’s future, and embodies the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi and the oversight and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi — translating strategic visions and directions into tangible development projects and initiatives that contribute to enhancing the Emirate’s competitiveness and cementing its standing as an advanced urban model.

He noted that the development of infrastructure, public facilities, and green spaces constitutes a fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable development, and that the Agenda embodies the targets of Ajman Vision 2030 through the implementation of a package of quality projects that contribute to building a more sustainable and resilient city — capable of keeping pace with accelerating growth, providing an integrated urban environment that supports community wellbeing, and meeting the aspirations of citizens, residents, and future generations.

Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, affirmed that the adoption of the Ajman Municipality Agenda AM30x30 is a translation of the support of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi and the supervision and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi — translating visions and strategic directions into tangible development projects and initiatives that contribute to enhancing the Emirate’s competitiveness and cementing its standing as an advanced urban model.

He noted that the Agenda adopts an integrated approach that balances urban development, environmental sustainability, and quality of life — keeping pace with future requirements and enhancing community wellbeing and family happiness.

He added that the package of projects was prepared on the basis of specialised studies and clear targets aligned with Ajman Vision 2030, focusing on the development of infrastructure, roads, public facilities, parks, and community spaces — supporting the sustainability of urban growth, elevating quality of life, enhancing the Emirate’s attractiveness, and providing an integrated environment that meets the aspirations of residents and future generations.

The Agenda comprises five main packages for the development of roads, infrastructure, and sustainable mobility — contributing to the achievement of the Emirate’s strategic direction of building an integrated and sustainable mobility system, and aligned with its objectives of improving the quality and connectivity of the road network and developing integrated infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists in support of modern mobility patterns.

The Department targets an increase in the average implementation of new roads by 43 percent during the period 2026–2030 compared to the preceding period, in addition to a 33 percent increase in the length of cycling tracks by 2030.

Package One comprises six main projects, including the development of the Al Zorah area and vital streets — encompassing the development of Al Zorah Roundabout, the Chinese Market Roundabout, Al Humaidiya Street (Phase One), the completion of Phase Three of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Street, the development of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Street, and the construction of pedestrian bridges on Rashid bin Abdulaziz Street and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Street. It also includes five accompanying projects encompassing the construction of stormwater drainage stations on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Street and in the Al Safiya area, the landscaping, irrigation, and planting of the Al Zorah and Al Qurm Promenade, the irrigation and planting of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Street, and the irrigation and planting of Al Jarf Street.

Package Two comprises eight main projects for the development of internal roads, including Al Rashidiya roads (Phase One), road paving projects in the Masfout and Al Manama areas, and in the Al Rawdah, Al Mowaihat, Al Yasmeen, and Al Helio areas — alongside two accompanying projects: the development of a stormwater drainage station on Sheikh Zayed Street, and an irrigation and planting project on Al Salam Street.

Package Three focuses on four main projects, including the development of Al Tallah Street (Phase Two), the development of roads in the Al Helio area, the construction of roads in the Mohammed bin Zayed residential area, and the widening and maintenance of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street — in addition to an accompanying project comprising the irrigation and planting of Al Hajin Street.

Package Four targets the implementation of four main projects, including the expansion of cycling tracks in Ajman city and the cities of Masfout and Al Manama with a total length of 16 km, and the implementation of the Al Uqdah Walkway project — supporting sustainable mobility patterns, encouraging sporting activities, and enhancing quality of life.

Package Five comprises a set of projects aimed at expanding the green footprint and elevating the attractiveness of the urban landscape, in alignment with the strategic direction of creating a civilised environment that enhances the Emirate’s attractiveness and quality of life — contributing to the achievement of the institutional objective of increasing per capita share of public facilities to 4.79 square metres per person by 2030. The package includes the construction of public parks and community spaces totalling 330,000 square metres in the Mohammed bin Zayed 2, Masfout, Al Manama, Al Yasmeen, Al Humaidiya 2, Al Rawdah 1, Al Rawdah 2, Al Humaidiya 1, and Al Muntazi areas — contributing to the provision of integrated urban environments that support environmental and social sustainability and enhance family cohesion and community wellbeing.