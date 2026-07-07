Study by Shamal Holding finds 82% of UAE residents plan to live on waterfronts

DUBAI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- A new study conducted by YouGov on behalf of Shamal Holding has revealed strong demand for waterfront living, with 82 percent of UAE residents planning to live on a waterfront or near a marina within the next two to three years.

The survey, which covered 1,009 respondents, found that 93 percent are willing to pay a premium to live near the water, while 99 percent believe waterfront locations enhance a property's long-term investment value. Meanwhile, 96 percent said proximity to water directly influences their daily decisions, from travel and exercise to stress management.

The findings form part of The Future of Seafront Being white paper published by Shamal Holding, which combines the survey results with expert analysis.

The report aims to contribute to discussions on designing future communities and enhancing quality of life in line with the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033.

According to the study, 88 percent of respondents said waterfront living improves their mental and physical wellbeing and encourages healthier exercise habits when walking paths and marina facilities are available.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Shamal Holding, said Dubai's relationship with the sea has always been an integral part of its identity and ambition.

He said waterfront living has evolved beyond location to become an integrated lifestyle encompassing work, leisure, wellbeing and a sense of belonging, requiring thoughtful planning and design.

Binhabtoor added that sustaining Dubai's progress in quality of life requires generating knowledge and supporting research, noting that the white paper contributes to a broader dialogue on how cities can be designed around the lifestyles people aspire to.

The survey underpinning the study was conducted in 2025 among UAE residents earning at least AED20,000 per month. The sample included 393 respondents with monthly incomes of AED50,000 or more or a net worth exceeding US$1 million.