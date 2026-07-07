Mohammed bin Rashid launches 29th edition of Dubai International Holy Quran Award with total prize money exceeding AED12 million

DUBAI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has launched the 29th edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award (1448H – 2027). The launch follows the introduction of the Award's new developmental vision, "In Search of the Most Beautiful Quran Recitation in the World," unveiled during the previous edition.

Through a series of groundbreaking enhancements, the vision has positioned the Award among the world's most distinguished Quran awards while further strengthening Dubai's leading role in serving the Holy Quran and honoring its memorisers from around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "By the grace and blessings of Allah, today we launch the new edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award. We are searching for the world's most beautiful Quran

recitations to honor their reciters, pray behind them, and recognise them next Ramadan."

His Highness added, "The words of Allah are light, guidance, and mercy. For 29 years, we have honored the memorisers of the Holy Quran, and will continue this noble tradition and enduring journey. We pray that Allah accepts our good deeds and yours."

The 29th edition introduces a new set of qualitative enhancements designed to advance the Award's strategy of expanding international participation. This edition also introduces updates to the Award's categories and eligibility criteria, which now comprise the Male Category (Over 16 years old), the Male and Female Category (Under 16 years old), and the Global Quranic Personality category.

Building on the momentum of the previous edition, the current edition offers total prize money exceeding AED12 million. The first-place winner in the Male Category (Over 16) will receive US$1 million, while the first-place winner in the Male and Female Category (Under 16) will also receive US$1 million. The Global Quranic Personality will likewise be honored during the closing ceremony with an award of US$1 million.

Among the most inspiring additions introduced this year is a new initiative designed to enhance public engagement with the Award. A select group of outstanding contestants who qualify for the second stage will be invited to Dubai to lead Taraweeh prayers at major mosques across the emirate, after which the public will vote to select the most beautiful Quran recitation in the world from among these participants.

The Award also continues to expand participation opportunities for Quranic talents worldwide by allowing direct personal applications, alongside the traditional nomination process through a participant's home country or an accredited Islamic center, in accordance with the approved eligibility requirements. This further reinforces the Award's position as a leading global platform.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, affirmed that the launch of the 29th edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, by the grace of Allah and under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reflects Dubai's unwavering commitment and exceptional role in serving the Holy Quran and honoring its reciters and memorisers. This edition continues the UAE's civilisational message, placing humanitarian values at the heart of community development while reinforcing Dubai's position as a global capital that attracts excellence and innovation - particularly in the noblest and most honorable field of all: the Holy Quran.

He added, "During the previous edition, the Award took an unprecedented strategic step by launching its comprehensive developmental vision, 'In Search of the Most Beautiful Quran Recitation in the World.' The 29th edition builds on this momentum through significant enhancements to the Award's categories and eligibility requirements, further expanding opportunities for Quranic talents from around the world. Through these additions, we seek to cultivate an inspiring Quranic generation that combines precision of recitation and beauty of performance, and serves as an honorable reflection of the tolerance and noble message of Islam to the entire world."

He continued, "As part of our efforts to move the Award beyond the boundaries of traditional competition and into a broader sphere of community engagement, we have introduced a new initiative this year that strengthens public participation. We will host a distinguished group of the most accomplished and reciters that qualify for the advanced stages to lead Taraweeh prayers at Dubai's major mosques. This initiative will create a unique spiritual atmosphere during the holy month while giving the public a genuine opportunity to interact with the Award and participate in direct voting to select the most beautiful Quran recitation."

Since its inception in 1997, the Dubai International Holy Quran Award has firmly established itself as the world's most prestigious and highest-value Quran award. It has attracted thousands of participants from dozens of countries, discovered outstanding Quranic talents, promoted a culture of excellence in serving the Holy Quran, and achieved this through a comprehensive framework built on precise international judging standards and a strategic vision centered on excellence and innovation.

With the launch of its developmental vision in the previous edition and its continued expansion in the current edition, the Award has remained committed to enhancing its organisational and technical framework, refining judging standards, and broadening international participation to provide an exceptional competitive environment in which memorisers of the Holy Quran and distinguished reciters can showcase their abilities at the highest level. These efforts further reinforce Dubai's position as a global beacon for promoting Islamic values and serving the Holy Quran and its people.

The Dubai International Holy Quran Award aims to encourage male and female memorisers of the Holy Quran and distinguished Quran reciters to compete in preserving, mastering, and beautifully reciting the Holy Quran. It also seeks to inspire younger generations to embrace the Holy Quran, deepen their understanding of its sciences, and adhere to its teachings, while serving Quran through religious, cultural, and community initiatives that encourage Quran memorisation among future generations. The Award also recognises individuals and institutions that have made outstanding contributions to the Holy Quran and its sciences.

For participants in the Male Category (Over 16 years old), applicants must have memorised the Holy Quran, demonstrate mastery of Tajweed, beautiful vocal quality, and outstanding recitation performance, be born on or before 31 May 2010, and must not have previously reached the final stage or been honored in any previous edition of the Award.

For participants in the Male and Female Category (Under 16 years old), applicants must demonstrate mastery in reciting the Holy Quran, adhere to the rules of Tajweed, possess a beautiful voice and excellent recitation performance, be born on or after 1 June 2010, and must not have previously reached the final stage or been honored in any previous edition of the Award. Participants must also adhere to their assigned examination schedule, including the designated date and order of evaluation.

The Dubai International Holy Quran Award has announced the registration process for its new edition. Participants may apply by visiting the Award's website at www.quran.gov.ae, completing the electronic application form with the required information, uploading a copy of their passport and a personal photograph, and submitting a video recording of a Quran recitation from any passage of the Holy Quran. The video must be of suitable quality, with clear audio, and no longer than three minutes. Applications will be accepted from 7th July 2026 through 15th August 2026.

The evaluation process for the Male Category (Over 16 years old) will consist of two stages. The first stage involves selecting the most melodious voices based on a three-minute video recitation from any passage of the Holy Quran. Contestants will be evaluated according to vocal beauty, quality of performance, and adherence to the rules of Tajweed. This stage will run from 7th July through 15th August 2026.

The second stage will determine the winner of the most beautiful Quran recitation in the world. A select group of the most distinguished contestants will be invited to Dubai during the holy month of Ramadan to lead Taraweeh prayers at major mosques across the emirate, after which the public will vote to select the winner. This stage will take place from 8th to 16th February 2027.

The evaluation process for the Male and Female Category (Under 16 years old) will comprise three stages. The first stage, running from 7th July to 15th August 2026, will select the most melodious voices based on a three-minute video recitation from any passage of the Holy Quran, evaluated according to vocal beauty, quality of performance, and adherence to the rules of Tajweed.

The second stage will be held from 1st to 14th September 2026 and will consist of live virtual evaluations conducted through direct video calls. The third stage will feature public voting to select the most beautiful Quran recitation in the world, taking place from 8th to 16th February 2027.

The Award's closing ceremony will be held during the second week of the holy month of Ramadan, where the winners of the award will be honored alongside the Global Quranic Personality, selected from among individuals who have made outstanding contributions to serving Islam and Muslims, demonstrated meaningful societal impact and positive community engagement, and produced distinguished scholarly achievements characterised by originality and excellence.

The total prize value exceeds AED12 million. The first-place winner in the Male Category (Over 16 years old) will receive US$1 million, while the first-place winner in the Male and Female Category (Under 16 years old) will also receive US$1 million. The second-place winner in each category will receive US$100,000, and the third-place winner in each category will receive US$50,000. The Global Quranic Personality will likewise receive US$1 million.

The Dubai International Holy Quran Award has firmly established its prestigious global standing through the achievements it has realised over the course of its 28 editions. Since its inception, 7,826 contestants from 123 countries have participated in its editions. The Award has distributed more than AED67 million in prize money since its first edition and has honored 24 individuals and three institutions with the Global Quranic Personality Award.