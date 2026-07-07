Dubai Press Club announces 3rd edition of Arab Podcast Program from 13 July

DUBAI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Press Club has announced the launch of the third edition of the Arab Podcast Program, an initiative designed to advance the Arab podcasting industry by equipping emerging talent with the professional, creative, and technical skills needed to produce high-quality audio and video content. Leading regional and international digital platforms and media organisations are supporting the initiative.

The Program will run for three weeks at the Dubai Press Club headquarters, starting 13th July. It will feature an exceptional lineup of podcasters, experts and trainers from across the Arab world, covering every stage of podcast production, from concept development and audience identification to production, publishing, and marketing.

On this occasion, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, said, “The Arab Podcast Program, now in its third edition, reflects the leadership's renewed commitment to media as a key partner in shaping the future. The Program aims to encourage the production of meaningful Arabic content, amplifying the voices of creative talents capable of projecting ideas and perspectives to regional audiences through a contemporary platform while leaving a lasting positive impact.”

She added, “Podcasting has emerged as one of the most influential forms of new media, providing a dynamic platform for creativity, knowledge exchange, and progressive thinking that aligns with Dubai's aspirations for the future. Through this initiative, we continue to support talented professionals and empower a new generation of content creators in line with Dubai's vision of fostering media innovation and building a more influential, competitive Arab media landscape capable of reaching broader audiences with its constructive message.”

For her part, Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said that the third edition of the Arab Podcast Program builds on the successes of the previous two editions by offering more specialised training that reflects the evolving needs of the industry and content creators. “Through this initiative, we remain committed to investing in Arab media talent and empowering participants to create high-quality content that is both competitive and impactful,” she said.

Al Mulla added, “We have designed a comprehensive curriculum that combines editorial and creative skills with technical and commercial expertise, while providing opportunities to explore practical applications and directly engage with industry experts. This enables participants to refine their ideas and develop them into sustainable, professional podcast projects.”

Wedad Kahoor, Section Head - Media Talent Development at the DPC, explained that applicants must be between 18 and 35 years old, reside in the UAE, and possess strong Arabic communication skills as well as a reasonable grasp of technology.

She added that all completed projects will undergo final evaluation by a panel of experts in August, with three winners to be announced at the official graduation ceremony, to be held as part of Dubai PodFest 2026 during the Arab Media Summit next September.

The deadline for submitting entries is 12th July. Those wishing to participate can register at https://dpc.org.ae.