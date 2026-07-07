Austria advances towards carbon neutrality with launch of latest electric steel plant

VIENNA, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Austria has taken a strategic step towards achieving carbon neutrality in its heavy industry sector, with Austrian steelmaker voestalpine announcing the trial operation of its new GreentecSteel electric steel plant in Donawitz, Styria, by autumn this year.

The initiative marks a major step towards green steel production by replacing conventional blast furnaces with electric arc furnace technology, which is expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 90 percent by 2030, with the ultimate goal of achieving full carbon neutrality in steel production by 2050.

Herbert Eibensteiner, Chief Executive Officer of voestalpine, said the new plant will operate on clean energy alongside the company's conventional blast furnaces during the current phase. He added that the company plans to gradually replace the traditional facilities, with one blast furnace scheduled to be decommissioned by 2029.

The move comes in response to growing global demand for sustainable steel, particularly from the automotive and railway industries.