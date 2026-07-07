Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with ambassadors of Moldova, Georgia

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received separately at the Council's headquarters in Abu Dhabi Anatol Vangheli, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to the UAE, and George Janjgava, Ambassador of Georgia to the UAE, in the presence of Dr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the FNC.

The meetings reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various fields, with particular emphasis on enhancing parliamentary ties between the Federal National Council and the parliaments of Moldova and Georgia.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of exchanging parliamentary visits, expertise and best practices, as well as strengthening coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest between the UAE and both Moldova and Georgia.