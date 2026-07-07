Tabadul trading value reaches $3.68 billion in H1 2026, surpassing full-year 2025 total

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Tabadul, the regional cross-border trading and market connectivity platform, recorded a record trading value of AED13.5 billion (US$3.68 billion) during the first half of 2026, surpassing the total trading value achieved throughout 2025, as it marked four years since its launch.

The milestone reflects growing investor demand for access to regional markets, rising participation by brokerage firms, increased investor activity and the continued expansion of the platform's regional market network.

Tabadul's network currently includes the Amman Stock Exchange, which began trading through the platform on 1st June, 2026, alongside the Armenia Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange, Bahrain Bourse, Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, Central Asian Stock Exchange, Muscat Stock Exchange, Baku Stock Exchange, Iraq Stock Exchange and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said surpassing the total trading value recorded in 2025 within the first six months of 2026 marks an important milestone for Tabadul and demonstrates growing demand for cross-border investment opportunities across the region.

He said that, four years after its launch, Tabadul has evolved from an ambitious market connectivity initiative into a key trading platform supporting regional capital market integration, facilitating investment flows, enhancing liquidity and creating new opportunities for investors.

Today, Tabadul connects markets with a combined market capitalisation exceeding US$1 trillion, representing more than 700 listed companies and over 11 million registered investors.

Since its establishment in 2022 as a joint initiative between ADX and Bahrain Bourse, Tabadul has continued to strengthen its position as a gateway for regional cross-border investment by connecting investors with new opportunities through a unified trading platform.

The platform's continued expansion has been driven by sustained investor demand, greater participation by brokerage firms, wider adoption among institutional and retail investors, and ongoing enhancements to market infrastructure and operational efficiency.

As regional exchanges continue to strengthen cooperation and develop market infrastructure, Tabadul is emerging as a key platform supporting capital market integration, expanding investor participation, enhancing liquidity and providing more efficient access to investment opportunities across regional markets.