UAE condemns two terrorist bombings in Damascus, affirms solidarity with Syria

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the two terrorist bombings which occurred near the Ministry of Tourism in Syria’s capital, Damascus, and resulted in a number of injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these terrorist acts and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry underscored the UAE’s solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic and its people over this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.