Gulftainer unveils US$2 billion global trade infrastructure strategy

SHARJAH, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Gulftainer today unveiled a new US$2 billion strategy to transform into a global trade infrastructure company, integrating ports, maritime shipping, inland logistics, industrial ecosystems and AI-powered supply chains into a single connected platform serving some of the world's fastest-growing trade corridors.

Announced during a press conference following a field visit to Khorfakkan Port, the strategy also confirms the continuation of expansion works at the port, increasing its annual handling capacity from 3.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 5 million TEUs, with a long-term master plan targeting more than 10 million TEUs.

The company said future integration with Etihad Rail will strengthen Khorfakkan Port's role as a fully multimodal gateway linking sea, road and rail transport.

Gulftainer added that Al Dhaid Logistics Park and Sajaa Logistics Park will together provide 2.3 million TEUs of annual inland logistics capacity, reinforcing the company's position at the intersection of infrastructure, trade connectivity and digital intelligence, while enabling businesses to build more resilient supply chains and supporting the UAE's ambition to become one of the world's leading trade and logistics hubs.

Farid Belbouab, Group Chief Executive Officer of Gulftainer, said the transformation marks more than an expansion of the company's operations, describing it as the beginning of a new chapter following nearly five decades of connecting ports.

He said the next 50 years will focus on connecting economies as global trade undergoes fundamental change, noting that customers are no longer seeking isolated logistics services but integrated, intelligent and resilient supply chain solutions.

Belbouab added that Gulftainer is supporting the next phase of global trade by transforming government-to-government trade corridors into practical logistics solutions. As a key enabler of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the UAE's role in China's Belt and Road Initiative, the company is linking ports, shipping services, inland logistics networks and digital platforms to move cargo faster, with greater visibility and efficiency across major global trade routes.

He said the transformation is being implemented under the "New Gulftainer" strategy, which restructures the company's operations into four integrated business platforms: world-class container terminals and maritime gateways, inland logistics and multimodal transport, logistics parks and industrial ecosystems, and regional maritime services connecting strategic trade corridors.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of Ports and Border Points Affairs at the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, said accelerating global trade and the growing importance of resilient supply chains have changed how port performance is measured.

He said success is no longer determined by berth capacity or the number of vessels handled, but by a port's ability to operate as an integrated ecosystem combining advanced infrastructure, intelligent logistics solutions and effective strategic partnerships.

Al Raisi added that Sharjah's competitive advantage stems from its integrated maritime network spanning both the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, providing partners and investors with operational flexibility and multiple logistics options that strengthen the readiness of both the emirate and the UAE to respond to changes in the global economy.

He said the Authority's strategic partnership with Gulftainer represents a successful model for enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening the competitiveness of Khorfakkan Port in line with global best practices, supporting the development of an integrated, future-ready logistics ecosystem that creates sustainable value for investors and advances the UAE's position as a leading global trade and logistics hub.