Egypt condemns terrorist bombings in Damascus, reaffirms support for Syria

CAIRO, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt condemned the terrorist bombings that struck the Syrian capital, Damascus, leaving several people injured, while reaffirming its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism.

In a statement carried by Ahram Online, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Egypt "strongly condemns the terrorist bombings" that took place in Damascus on Tuesday, stressing its categorical rejection of terrorism in all its forms.

The statement underscored the importance of confronting any actions that threaten the security and stability of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Egypt also extended its sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured in the attacks.

The ministry reaffirmed Egypt's solidarity with Syria in confronting all threats to its security and stability, reiterating Cairo's support for efforts aimed at preserving the country's safety and restoring stability.