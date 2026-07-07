Arab Parliament condemns terrorist bombings in Damascus

CAIRO, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned the two terrorist bombings that occurred near the Ministry of Tourism in the Syrian capital, Damascus, injuring a number of people.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi affirmed the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic at this critical time, reiterating its rejection of all forms of terrorism targeting the security and stability of countries across the region.

He also reaffirmed the Arab Parliament's steadfast support for preserving Syria's security, stability, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, stressing that the country's security and stability are fundamental pillars of Arab national security.