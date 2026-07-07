Egypt condemns terrorist plots targeting Morocco's security, stability

CAIRO, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt strongly condemned what it described as terrorist plots targeting the security and stability of Morocco.

In a statement carried by Ahram Online, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Egypt's firm rejection of terrorism, extremism and violence in all their forms, regardless of their motives or justifications.

Egypt also expressed its full solidarity with Morocco in confronting any threats to its security and stability, stressing its support for all measures taken by the Moroccan authorities to safeguard the country and protect its citizens.

The statement reiterated Egypt's consistent position rejecting all forms of terrorism and underscored its backing for Morocco's efforts to preserve national security and public safety.