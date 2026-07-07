Rafid Automotive Solutions records over 330,000 activities in H1 2026

SHARJAH, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Rafid Automotive Solutions has announced that it recorded more than 330,000 activities and services during the first half of 2026, reflecting the strength of its integrated automotive solutions ecosystem and the efficiency of its operational model.

The achievement underscores the company’s continued focus on operational excellence, digital transformation, and service integration, enabling it to enhance service quality and deliver faster, more responsive customer experiences.

Ahmed Juma Al Musharakh, Managing Director- Rafid Automotive Solutions, said, “These results reflect the success of Rafid’s strategy in building a fully integrated automotive solutions ecosystem driven by operational excellence and digital innovation, in line with the Emirate of Sharjah’s vision to advance smart and sustainable services. We remain committed to investing in advanced technologies and strengthening our operational capabilities to deliver faster and more efficient services, while reinforcing Rafid’s position as a trusted partner in supporting mobility, road safety, and quality of life.”

He added, “Our next phase of growth will focus on expanding digital services and harnessing digital technologies and data analytics to further improve operational efficiency and elevate the customer experience, ensuring sustainable performance while anticipating future needs.”

Rafid delivers a comprehensive range of services through its Traffic Solutions, Roadside Assistance, Vehicle Inspection, and Vehicle Maintenance business units. During the first half of the year, the Traffic Solutions Unit recorded more than 79,000 services and activities, while 28% of all transactions were completed through digital channels, highlighting the increasing adoption of Rafid’s digital services.

The Roadside Assistance Unit responded to more than 14,000 service requests, demonstrating round-the-clock operational readiness to support motorists and respond promptly to emergencies across the emirate.

Meanwhile, the Vehicle Inspection Unit completed approximately 85,000 inspections and related services, contributing to higher standards of vehicle safety and technical compliance. The Vehicle Maintenance Unit also delivered nearly 17,000 maintenance services, supporting vehicle reliability, performance, and long-term operational efficiency.

During the reporting period, Rafid’s Contact Centre, through its dedicated hotline 80092, handled 136,683 calls, reinforcing its central role in providing customer support and ensuring the timely handling of enquiries and service requests.