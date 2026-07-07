SCCI launches new website

SHARJAH, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has launched its new website, introducing an integrated digital platform that provides members, businesses and investors with streamlined access to the Chamber's electronic services, initiatives and economic data.

The new platform supports SCCI's digital transformation strategy, strengthens its online presence and enhances the efficiency and quality of its services.

Designed with a modern, user-focused interface, the website brings together the Chamber's services, initiatives, affiliated institutions, news, publications, Knowledge Center and Business Directory on a single platform, enabling users to easily access information, services and business opportunities.

The platform offers a comprehensive range of online services, including membership, certificates of origin, attestations, document verification, a calculation tool, legal services and venue booking. It also provides clear guidance on service requirements and procedures.

Dedicated sections showcase SCCI's initiatives supporting private sector growth and business competitiveness, including the Sharjah Exports Development Center, Tijarah 101 Center, Business Councils, Sectoral Business Groups and the Sharjah Excellence Award.

The website also features information on SCCI's affiliated entities, including Expo Centre Sharjah and the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (Tahkeem), highlighting their services and roles in supporting trade, investment and commercial activities.

Its Knowledge Center provides access to international memoranda of understanding and agreements, open data, partner information and the Business Directory, while the directory enables users to search for companies and economic activities across multiple sectors.

A dedicated Events and Invitations section offers information on exhibitions, conferences, economic forums, trade missions and local and international business events, helping members identify networking, partnership and market expansion opportunities.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the website forms part of a broader strategy to enhance the experience of Chamber members, businesses and the private sector.

He said the platform strengthens service delivery and communication while providing economic data that supports informed decision-making and improves the competitiveness of private sector enterprises.

Al-Awadi added that the platform supports SCCI's vision of building a resilient, connected and future-ready business ecosystem by expanding access to services, strengthening engagement with the private sector and reinforcing Sharjah's position as a leading business and investment hub.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, said the website has been redesigned to improve the user experience through a simplified digital journey, faster access to services and a clearer content structure.

He added that the platform includes interactive digital tools enabling users to complete transactions, verify documents, review service requirements and fees, and submit feedback through integrated customer satisfaction features.

The website also features a Media Center with the latest news, events, publications and multimedia content, alongside interactive tools including "Your Opinion", "Customer Satisfaction Survey" and "Happiness Meter" to support continuous improvement of SCCI's digital services.

SCCI said the redesigned website provides a unified digital gateway for members, entrepreneurs, exporters, researchers and partners, reinforcing the Chamber's role in supporting the business community and strengthening Sharjah's competitiveness as a leading destination for business and investment.