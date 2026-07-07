Etihad expands its African network with new Fastjet Zimbabwe partnership

HARARE, Zimbabwe, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways and Fastjet Zimbabwe have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a new interline partnership, codeshare agreement and frequent flyer partnership with Fastjet Zimbabwe.

The collaboration will enhance connectivity giving guests access to destinations currently flown by both airlines, on a single ticketing system. The agreement was signed in Harare on 7th July 2026, with sales available from 24th August 2026.

Under the partnership, guests travelling on Etihad can connect onward on Fastjet Zimbabwe to Bulawayo, Victoria Falls and to Johannesburg, combining both airlines on a single ticket.

The partnership builds on Etihad's upcoming direct service between Abu Dhabi and Harare, launching on 24 March 2027, extending the airline's reach beyond the Zimbabwean capital to Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, and giving guests across Etihad's network a simple way to reach them.

For Fastjet Zimbabwe, the partnership also opens the door to Abu Dhabi and Etihad's wider global network. Those making a stay in the UAE capital will find a city that rewards slowing down, from the Corniche and the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat to the quiet of the desert beyond the city, with up to two complimentary hotel nights through the Abu Dhabi Stopover programme.

Fastjet Zimbabwe will become Etihad Guest’s 32nd airline partner, with guests in the future enjoying frequent flyer benefits across both airlines.

Arik De, Etihad Airways Chief Revenue & Commercial Officer, said, “Africa is an important part of Etihad's growth, and partnerships like this one with Fastjet Zimbabwe are how we extend our reach and open up more of the continent for our guests. From Harare to Victoria Falls, travellers can now plan their journey across Zimbabwe on a single ticket, and we look forward to building on this cooperation.”

Donahue Cortes, Fastjet Zimbabwe Business CEO & Country Head, said, “This marks the beginning of what we believe will be a significant partnership. We are delighted to be working alongside Etihad Airways, one of the world’s leading airlines, exploring opportunities to improve connectivity, broaden travel options for our customers and further strengthen Zimbabwe’s links with key international markets.”

Vivian Ruwuya, Fastjet Chief Commercial Officer, Fastjet Chief Commercial Officer, said, “This partnership opens up the world for our customers in Zimbabwe. From Harare, travellers can now connect onto Etihad's global network and reach Abu Dhabi and destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and beyond, all on a single ticket. We are proud to give the people of Zimbabwe easier access to so many more places.”