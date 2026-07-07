UAE strongly condemns hostile Iranian attack targeting Qatar’s Al Rakeyyat vessel

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the hostile Iranian attack which targeted Qatar’s Al Rakeyyat vessel while transiting near the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed that the attack constitutes a grave threat to the safety and security of international navigation and represents a dangerous escalation which undermines the security and stability of one of the most critical waterways in the world.

The UAE expressed its solidarity with the State of Qatar and its full support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the security and safety of its vessels and national interests, and ensuring the freedom of navigation in regional and international waters.

The Ministry underscored that the attack constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which affirmed the importance of freedom of navigation and rejected the targeting of commercial vessels or the obstruction of international maritime routes.

The Ministry further emphasized that targeting commercial shipping and exploiting the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail are unacceptable acts that constitute a direct threat to the stability of the region, global energy security, and the safety of international trade flows.