DP World cuts Dar es Salaam discharge time by 90%

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- DP World Dar Es Salaam has cut cargo discharge times by more than 90% at the Port of Dar es Salaam since taking over operations in April 2024 under a 30-year concession.

The terminal has shifted to modern RoRo operations, enabling it to handle larger, more complex vessels safely while reducing supply chain costs.

The transformation has cut discharge time for comparable cargo from over 300 hours to under 28 hours, a new benchmark for efficiency at the port.

In the first quarter, the port marked a further milestone with the arrival of the M/V RAMHAN. At 240 metres in length overall, it is the longest vessel ever to call at Dar es Salaam, with capacity for up to 7,790 vehicles. The vessel discharged 779 car equivalent units (CEUs) of predominantly heavy-duty vehicles in just over 27 hours.

Martin Jacob, CEO, Tanzania, DP World, said: “Over the past two years, we have fundamentally improved how cargo moves through the Port of Dar es Salaam. Faster turnaround, higher capacity and the ability to handle larger, more complex vessels are strengthening Tanzania’s position as a regional trade gateway to East Africa while delivering benefits for customers, businesses and the wider economy.”

The shift to Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) operations, implemented in collaboration with the Tanzania Ports Authority, has enabled faster, safer discharge of heavy-duty vehicles, moving the terminal away from general cargo handling and driving performance gains across cargo categories.

DP World said more than 2,900 Tanzanians are employed at the terminal, with staff completing internationally recognised certifications and specialised operational and emergency response training to support the port’s expanding operations.

Mohammed Akoojee, DP World Africa CEO and MD, stated: “Our continued investment in the Port of Dar es Salaam reflects DP World’s long-term commitment to Africa’s economic growth and integration into global trade networks. Through our partnership with the Tanzania Port authority, we are not only modernising critical infrastructure, but we are also enabling regional integration, reducing trade barriers, and creating sustainable economic opportunities.”