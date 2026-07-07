UAE President receives Emirates Foundation delegation

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a delegation from Emirates Foundation.

During the meeting, His Highness expressed his appreciation for the efforts that have strengthened the Foundation's role over the past two decades. He underscored the importance of national institutions and their community initiatives in strengthening social cohesion, reinforcing societal values, and empowering communities in support of the UAE's vision of a prosperous, stable and cohesive society.

His Highness noted that social cohesion is the foundation of a strong nation capable of achieving its ambitions, overcoming challenges, and moving confidently towards the future.

His Highness also reviewed the Foundation's wide-ranging initiatives to strengthen family and community values, promote community engagement, and support innovative solutions that deliver long-term national impact.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Emirates Foundation, said that, with the support and guidance of the UAE leadership, the Foundation will continue to broaden its impact through initiatives and strategic partnerships that empower people, strengthen community participation, and invest in young people's potential.

He further noted that these efforts support the UAE's national development priorities, advance its vision of building a more cohesive, prosperous and sustainable society, and reinforce its position as a global model for community development.

The members of the delegation expressed their appreciation for His Highness the President's continued support for Emirates Foundation and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the Foundation's mission of serving the community and the nation.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, and several Sheikhs, officials, guests and citizens.