UAE President receives winners of Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received the winners, working teams, and organising committees of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026.

His Highness the President congratulated the winners and engaged in cordial conversation with them. He stated that their outstanding participation reflected a strong awareness of the importance of sport in promoting health and quality of life while helping to foster a culture of lifelong participation in sport.

His Highness underscored the importance of embracing sport as a lasting pursuit and strengthening its role in society by encouraging people of all ages to stay physically active.

His Highness also thanked the Higher Organising Committee, working teams, organising committees, partners, and supporters, whose contributions helped ensure the success of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026.

The winners expressed their appreciation to His Highness for his continued support for community sport, highlighting its role in building a healthy and cohesive society that encourages physical activity, promotes wellbeing, and strengthens social bonds.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, and several Sheikhs, officials, guests and citizens.