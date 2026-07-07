FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi leads star names in adidas Golden Boot race

ZURICH, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Argentina legend Lionel Messi has returned to the front of the pack in the adidas Golden Boot standings, having scored his eighth goal of the tournament in the thrilling Round of 16 clash with Egypt. He moves ahead of France forward Kylian Mbappe, who has seven goals and two assists to date.

A host of star names remain in contention, with Norway's Erling Haaland now also on seven after his stunning brace against Brazil, while England captain Harry Kane is one goal back on six, after scoring against Mexico in the Round of 16.

The adidas Golden Boot will be awarded to the player who scores the most goals in the final competition. If two or more players score the same number of goals, the number of assists (as determined by the members of the FIFA Technical Study Group) shall be decisive.

If two or more players are still equal after taking into account the number of assists, the total minutes played in the tournament will be taken into account, with the player playing fewer minutes ranked first.