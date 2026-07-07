Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority opens applications for Season 12 of Prince of Poets

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority is set to host Season 12 of Prince of Poets, one of the Arab world’s leading cultural programmes dedicated to classical Arabic poetry. Aspiring contestants can submit their applications through the programme’s official website from 7 July to 6 August 2026.

The authority welcomes male and female poets from across the Arab world to participate. Over its previous seasons, the programme has established itself as a leading platform for discovering new poetic talents and introducing them to a wider Arab audience, while promoting the growth and contemporary relevance of classical poetry.

According to the official requirements, applicants must be between 18 and 45 years old. Submissions must meet specific structural criteria, requiring either a printed traditional vertical classical poem ranging from 8 to 20 verses, or a free verse Taf'ila poem consisting of no more than two stanzas, with each stanza spanning 10 to 15 lines.

Additionally, applicants must complete the online registration form via the website, princeofpoets.ae, and submit a brief CV along with official documents such as a copy of their passport, which must be valid for at least one year.

Following the registration deadline, the judging panel will review all submissions based on artistic and literary standards. Shortlisted poets will be invited for interviews, and the selected contestants will compete in the live television episodes held at Al Raha Beach Theatre in Abu Dhabi.

The winner will receive the title of Prince of Poets, the traditional poetic cloak Burdah, the Championship Ring, and a cash prize of AED1 million. The second-place winner will receive AED500,000, followed by AED300,000 for third place, AED200,000 for fourth, AED100,000 for fifth, and AED50,000 for sixth place.

For more than a decade, Prince of Poets has attracted thousands of participants from across the Arab world and has helped bring classical Arabic poetry to wider audiences through a unique television format that combines literary excellence with broad public appeal. It has also bridged generational gaps among poets, creating a dynamic environment for discovering and nurturing new talents.

The programme reflects Abu Dhabi's ongoing commitment to preserving Arab cultural heritage and strengthening cultural dialogue across the region. By connecting poets with millions of viewers who share a common language and literary tradition, Prince of Poets continues to support the Arab cultural movement while highlighting Abu Dhabi's growing role as a centre for culture, literature, and creativity.

Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority remains committed to safeguarding the Arabic language and promoting poetry as a vital expression of Arab identity. Through initiatives such as Prince of Poets, the authority continues to preserve literary heritage, encourage creativity, and inspire young people to engage with the richness of Arabic poetry.

The show's 11th season saw fierce competition among elite Arab poets who advanced to the live broadcasts. Emirati poet Abdulrahman Al-Humairi won the Prince of Poets title, followed by Abdulwahid Omran of Yemen in second place and Yazan Issa of Syria in third. Fourth place was awarded to Othman Hichou Krabchi of Morocco, while Al-Mukhtar Abdullah Salahi of Mauritania took fifth, and Emirati poet Asma Al-Hammadi rounded out the top spots in sixth place.

The exceptional calibre of Season 11 highlighted the growing sophistication of the competition, showcasing diverse poetic styles and rich artistic visions. The season reaffirmed the programme’s standing as one of the most significant Arabic platforms for discovering, refining, and showcasing classical poetic talent across the region.