Brand Dubai launches Season 6 of #DubaiDestinations summer campaign showcasing city’s myriad attractions

DUBAI,7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has announced the launch of the sixth season of the ‘#DubaiDestinations’ summer campaign, which was launched by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, in 2021.

Running from 7 July until 31 August, the campaign, organised in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, heralds a range of special promotions and events across the city, including generous offers and discounts at leisure attractions and hotels. It also features seasonal guides, thematic videos, and rich rewards for visitors and residents looking to book stays or explore the sights of the city.

Spotlighting the distinctive locales, activities, and experiences that lend to Dubai’s unique charm as a summer destination, the campaign also mirrors the city’s lively community spirit, multicultural milieu, and boundless energy. Complementing the staggering array of entertainment options, indoor leisure destinations, beaches, waterparks, children’s attractions, and hotels are the world-class infrastructure assets and spectacular landmarks dotting the city.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, a part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, stated: “The #DubaiDestinations summer campaign reflects the strong collaboration across Dubai’s tourism ecosystem, bringing together partners across a range of sectors to showcase the exceptional experiences that continue to reinforce the city’s global reputation as a preferred destination to visit all year round, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

He added: “Our ongoing partnership with Brand Dubai enables us to integrate the retail sector and summer festivals, including Dubai Summer Surprises, into a comprehensive programme of promotions, events and attractions perfect for families and visitors from within the UAE and abroad. Returning for its sixth edition, the campaign is supported by Dubai’s world-class tourism infrastructure and diverse indoor leisure attractions – all of which will again exceed the expectations of all residents and visitors throughout the summer season.”

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, affirmed that the #DubaiDestinations campaign is a strategic initiative reflecting the Government of Dubai Media Office’s unstinting efforts to enhance Dubai’s appeal as an all-season destination.

She added that, drawing inspiration from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the initiative richly encapsulates the Dubai experience as one offering ever more reasons to celebrate life and excellence, solidifying the city’s stature as the world’s best place to visit, work and live in.

Expressing her gratitude to partners and various entities aiding the rollout of the new season of the campaign, Al Suwaidi said: “Since inception, the #DubaiDestinations summer campaign has been distinctly successful in showcasing Dubai’s cosmopolitan charm and dynamic tourism offerings to the world. At Brand Dubai, we are focused on further growing the city’s global appeal with content that resonates with diverse nationalities and cultures.

Sara Merdas, a member of the #DubaiDestinations’ organising team, highlighted renewed efforts to reinforce Dubai’s global appeal as a family-friendly destination through highly engaging content and a rich variety of digital guides offering manifold entertainment and leisure options for all ages and interests.

This year’s campaign also features Brand Dubai and the Government of Dubai Media Office working in tandem on a series of videos promoting the best of Dubai. A host of content creators are also on board delivering innovative animated videos. This apart, an array of digital platforms involved with the campaign will help transmit promotional content to intended audiences and visitors.

Furthermore, acclaimed content creators, influencers, and media entities from the UAE and beyond will reflect on their summertime experiences in Dubai through short videos shared on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, among others.

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