SCI launches humanitarian projects in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Sharjah Charity Association (SCI) inaugurated several humanitarian projects in Tajikistan and reviewed the progress of several projects already implemented.

This came during the delegation’s field visit to Tajikistan, headed by Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, the Executive Director of the SCI.

The delegation began the expansion of "Al Muhsineen School" to accommodate the increasing number of students, which will accommodate approximately 800 students, and Al-Joud School, expected to accommodate 400 students.

Bin Khadem mentioned starting construction of the Al Reeh Al Mursala clinic, supported by donors through the “Al Reeh Al Mursala” programme. It is expected to accommodate around 9000 beneficiaries annually.

The delegation followed up on the progress of the work at the under-construction orphanage, reviewing completion rates and implementation phases. They also visited another orphanage.

The delegation visited the "Qawafil Al Khayr" school, which accommodates 144 students annually. They also inspected several well-drilling projects implemented by the SCI.