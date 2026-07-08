Japan posts US$24.43 billion current account surplus in May

TOKYO, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan posted a current account surplus of 3.968 trillion yen (US$24.43 billion) in May, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

Exports rose 14.7 percent year-on-year to 9.360 trillion yen, while imports increased 8.1 percent to 9.353 trillion yen. Japan's goods trade balance recorded a surplus of 6.9 billion yen during the month.

The capital account saw a deficit of 15.5 billion yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 5.086 trillion yen.