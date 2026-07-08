Kuwait condemns repeated Iranian aggressions

KUWAIT, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait strongly condemned and denounced the repeated Iranian aggressions against its territory, including Wednesday morning's attack, describing them as a flagrant violation of its sovereignty, a direct threat to national security and a serious breach of international law.

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying that the continued attacks, despite ongoing regional and international efforts to promote de-escalation, systematically undermine initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and disregard the international consensus supporting the current diplomatic path.

The ministry stressed that Kuwait's security, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens and residents are a red line, reaffirming the country's legitimate right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and preserve its security and stability.