China's foreign exchange reserves down 0.75% in June

BEIJING, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- China's foreign exchange reserves fell by US$26 billion at the end of June, down 0.75 percent from the level recorded at the end of May.

The China State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement that the country's foreign exchange reserves stood at US$3.4163 trillion at the end of last month, noting that the US dollar index rose, while prices of major global financial assets were mixed.

The administration said a combination of factors, including exchange rate translation and changes in asset prices, contributed to the decline in China's foreign exchange reserves last month.