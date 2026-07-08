Ministry of Education announces 2025-2026 academic year results timeline

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Education has issued the schedule for the 2025-2026 academic year end-of-year results, with rollouts taking place on 12th and 13th July 2026.

Results releases will be staggered by grade levels. Grade 12 results will be released at 10:00 am on Sunday, 12th July, followed by Grades 9 to 11 at 12:00 pm.

On Monday, 13th July, results for Grades 5 to 8 will be available at 10:00 am, while Grades 1 to 4 results will be released at 12:00 pm.

Students and parents can access results on the student portal starting at each grade's specified release time, with digital certificates available to print from 8:00 pm until 12:00 am on each grade’s release days.