Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub announces expansion of UUDS AERO operations

DUBAI, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South announced that UUDS AERO has expanded its presence within the hub, growing its footprint to over 180,000 sqm across multiple facilities since establishing its first operation at the aerospace platform in 2022.

The company's facilities across MBRAH reflect its increasing role in serving regional and international demand for aircraft cabin completion, modification, certification, manufacturing, and maintenance services, while highlighting MBRAH's position as a destination for aerospace companies seeking to scale their operations within a fully integrated aviation platform.

Since commencing operations at MBRAH, UUDS has expanded to four operational facilities within the Aerospace Supply Chain zone, with an additional airside facility currently under development.

The company is also progressing plans for further expansion through two Code F plots, which will support advanced cabin completion and retrofit activities for wide-body aircraft, as well as the development of the region's first Cabin Excellence Centre at the Airline Manufacturing and Supply Chain Zone.

The milestone underscores the continued growth of aerospace activities within MBRAH, which benefit from its state-of-the-art infrastructure, connectivity, regulatory support, and access to a comprehensive network of manufacturers, suppliers, maintenance providers, and aviation stakeholders.

Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH, said, "The growth achieved by UUDS since establishing its first facility at MBRAH reflects the strength of the aerospace ecosystem we continue to develop at Dubai South. Our focus remains aligned with the vision of our leadership to position Dubai as the aviation capital of the world, while providing our partners with the infrastructure, connectivity, and support they need to scale their operations and serve the regional and global aviation sectors from Dubai."

Gilles Negre, Founder and Chairman of UUDS AERO, said, "Our journey at MBRAH reflects the confidence we have in Dubai's aviation sector and the opportunities it creates. Dubai South has enabled us to enhance our capabilities, grow our operational footprint, and support a broader range of customers from a strategic location that connects us with different stakeholders across the globe."