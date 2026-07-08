Humaid bin Rashid reviews International Charity Organisation's achievements

AJMAN, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, reviewed the achievements and projects of the International Charity Organisation (ICO) worldwide.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid commended the humanitarian role played by the organisation in supporting communities in need, affirming the importance of continuing its efforts in a manner that strengthens the UAE's humanitarian mission.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman praised the field efforts carried out by the organisation both within the UAE and abroad, and directed that its efforts in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic be intensified by providing all forms of support to the Syrian people.

He stressed the importance of implementing well-planned projects and initiatives that contribute to enhancing stability, participating in the reconstruction of affected areas, and supporting families in need, achieving a sustainable humanitarian and developmental impact.

This came as His Highness the Ajman Ruler received Dr. Khalid Abdul Wahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of ICO, at the Emiri Court, where he presented a detailed report on the organisation's key projects and achievements across various countries.

The report reviewed projects implemented by the organisation in the fields of health, education, food assistance and emergency relief, alongside well drilling, mosque construction, support for families in need, and other humanitarian and development initiatives.

For his part, Dr. Al Khaja praised the continued support and guidance of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman and the Crown Prince of Ajman, noting that they have been instrumental in advancing the organisation's humanitarian mission and expanding its projects to new countries and regions.

The reception was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.