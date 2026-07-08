WHO warns of new deadly heatwave striking Europe

BRUSSELS, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that Europe could face more deadly weeks ahead as a new severe heatwave is already building over the Atlantic, urging countries to strengthen health response plans as temperatures in Portugal and southern Spain are forecast to reach around 43°C this week.

WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge discussed the recent heatwave and preparations for the next phase during an emergency meeting with 41 WHO/Europe Member States, as well as the European Commission and several civil society groups.

"Countries with heat-health action plans in place responded fast, coordinated well among relevant actors and effectively protected their people," he said, adding that "the most glaring gap of all is that not even half of WHO European Region Member States have a national heat-health action plan in place."

Kluge said efforts should now focus on addressing shortcomings exposed in recent weeks and building health systems capable not only of responding to extreme heat but also of preparing for it in advance.

Experts said the heatwave that swept Europe between 20th and 28th June was the most intense on record, disrupting energy production, damaging infrastructure and placing significant pressure on healthcare systems. They said climate change was very likely the main driver of the extreme temperatures.

France, the Netherlands and Belgium recorded around 3,700 excess deaths, with the toll expected to rise, while temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius in several areas.