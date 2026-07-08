World Bank holds China's 4.4% GDP forecast steady

BEIJING, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Bank projected China's economic growth at 4.4 percent in 2026, unchanged from its previous forecast issued in December 2025, according to the international organisation's latest China Economic Update.

The bank said China's economy remained resilient in early 2026, supported by strong investment in high-tech sectors and robust exports, adding that growth could exceed current projections.

According to the Global Times, the report showed that investment in China's high-tech sectors increased 4.5 percent year-on-year during the January-May period, driven by strong domestic and overseas demand for artificial intelligence-related products. Strong external demand for technology-intensive goods also sustained export momentum, while import growth accelerated.

"The expansion in tech-related imports reflected accelerating AI-related capital expenditure and demand for components feeding into tech-intensive export production," the report said.