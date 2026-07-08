UAE secures first-ever representation in International Science Council through ATRC

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has joined the International Science Council (ISC) for the first time, with the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) appointed as its national representative, marking a significant step in the country’s engagement with the global scientific community and policy dialogue.

The ISC is the largest independent, non-governmental international organisation focused on bringing together more than 250 scientific bodies worldwide, including national science academies, research councils, and international scientific unions and associations.

Together with the World Federation of Engineering Organisations, the ISC serves as a co-convenor of the Scientific and Technological Community Major Group at the United Nations, helping ensure that scientific evidence and expertise inform major global policy processes, including the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The announcement comes as the global scientific community convenes for Science Day 2026, a United Nations event co-organised by the ISC that brings together policymakers, researchers, and international organisations to strengthen the role of science in addressing global challenges.

The ISC’s newly adopted 2025–2028 strategy focuses on key priorities, including science diplomacy, evidence-based policymaking, and the evolution of science systems in response to emerging technologies.

Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary-General of ATRC, said, “At a time when science and technology are becoming increasingly central to economic resilience, competitiveness, and international cooperation, the UAE's participation in this respected global community helps shape the conversations that matter most.

"Through ATRC, this milestone strengthens the nation's contribution to global scientific dialogue and creates new opportunities to advance the ideas, technologies, and partnerships that will define the next generation of future-shaping progress.”

Within its role as the UAE’s national representative, ATRC will coordinate engagement across government, academia, and industry across the country, ensuring a unified national voice in international forums. This includes supporting global efforts to mobilise expertise into policy processes, strengthening science diplomacy, and positioning UAE experts within influential international networks.

Salvatore Aricò, CEO of ISC, said, "We are delighted to welcome the Advanced Technology Research Council as the International Science Council's first member representing the UAE. Its inclusion reflects ISC's growing diversity and global reach and reinforces our shared commitment to advancing science for the benefit of society, everywhere."

The UAE’s growing role in global science is underpinned by its investment in talent and inclusive STEM development. While according to the UNESCO, women represent just 35 percent of STEM graduates globally, the UAE significantly outperforms this global benchmark. Women account for 56 percent of STEM graduates nationally, placing the country among the highest globally and 21 percentage points above the international average.

Through ATRC’s membership in the ISC, the UAE is well positioned not only to contribute to global scientific priorities, but also to share practical models for developing diverse, future-ready talent pipelines while learning from international peers.

ATRC’s appointment as the UAE’s national representative to the ISC complements its existing memberships in the Science and Technology in Society (STS) Forum and the European Association of Research and Technology Organisations (EARTO).

Together, these affiliations strengthen the UAE’s voice in global science, expanding opportunities for international collaboration, knowledge exchange, and participation in key policy discussions shaping the future of research and innovation.