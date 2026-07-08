International experts, parliamentarians stress need to strengthen intellectual security against political Islam

ROME, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Trends Global, through its Virtual Office in Italy, in cooperation with the Milton Friedman Institute and the Department for the Integration of Foreign Communities of the League Party, organised a high-level panel discussion titled "The Implications of the Presence of the Muslim Brotherhood in Europe" at the Salvadori Hall of the Italian Chamber of Deputies.

The event brought together parliamentarians, academics, experts and researchers, and was attended by Abdulla Ali AlSubousi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Italy.

The panel served as an international platform to discuss the political, social, intellectual and security challenges associated with the presence of the Muslim Brotherhood in Europe, with a particular focus on issues of integration, national identity, the protection of public freedoms, and ways to address ideologically driven political movements that exploit democratic spaces to advance their objectives.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, emphasised that Islamism, foremost among its movements, the Muslim Brotherhood, no longer represents merely a direct security threat but has evolved into a soft institutional and intellectual threat that gradually influences educational, cultural and civil institutions within European societies.

He explained that intellectual security constitutes a fundamental pillar of state stability because it promotes citizenship, critical thinking, an inclusive national identity and moderate religious discourse. He stressed the importance of drawing a clear distinction between Islam as a religion that advocates peace and tolerance and Islamism as a political project that instrumentalises religion to achieve ideological objectives.

Dr. Al Ali also affirmed that addressing these challenges requires strengthening international cooperation, exchanging information, supporting scientific research, developing preventive policies, protecting educational institutions and enhancing integration programmes.

He noted that TRENDS Research & Advisory has established itself as a leading research institution in the study of extremism and political Islam, employing scientific, data-driven methodologies grounded in objective analysis.

Alessandro Bertoldi, Executive Director of the Milton Friedman Institute, said Europe faces a challenge that extends beyond the traditional security dimension, arguing that the Muslim Brotherhood is an organised political project seeking to establish networks of influence within European societies. He called for the adoption of clearer policies to confront these challenges.

For her part, Soad Sbai, former member of the Italian Parliament, stressed the importance of continuing to raise awareness of the risks associated with the Muslim Brotherhood's political project. She also reviewed the mechanisms through which the group has expanded across Europe, as outlined in her book, The Muslim Brotherhood and the Conquest of the West.

Italian journalist Daniele Capezzone, Editor-in-Chief of Il Tempo, moderated the session, while Professor Alexandre Del Valle, Professor of Geopolitics, reviewed a number of studies and references on the evolution of the Muslim Brotherhood's ideology and strategies, calling for a reassessment of approaches to dealing with political Islam in Europe.

During the symposium, Hamad Al Hosani, Senior Researcher and Head of the Terrorism and Extremism Studies Sector at Trends, delivered a presentation highlighting the centre's efforts to counter the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood.

He referred to the Muslim Brotherhood Encyclopedia, a major research project undertaken by Trends, noting that 16 volumes have been published to date, many of which have been translated into more than 15 languages.

Al Hosani also addressed what he described as the risks posed by the Brotherhood's "soft power" strategy, referring to its methods of penetration through associations, educational institutions, economic investments, digital platforms and student activities.

For her part, Badria Al Remeithi, Senior Researcher and Director of the Political Islam Department at TRENDS Research & Advisory, said that the launch of the Italian edition of the International Power Index of the Muslim Brotherhood represents an important step towards providing a data-driven analytical tool to measure the group's international influence. She added that the index will support policymakers, researchers and relevant institutions in assessing the evolution of the group's activities across different regions and sectors.

The panel discussion concluded with remarks by Professor Dario Peroni, Director-General of the Milton Friedman Institute. Participants emphasised the importance of institutional dialogue and scientific research in supporting intellectual security, promoting integration, protecting democratic societies and strengthening international cooperation in addressing transnational challenges.